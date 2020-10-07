Madison company offers cancer patient free window cleaning

(WKOW) -- A Janesville woman recently diagnosed with breast cancer is seeing things more clearly after a free window cleaning.

Chrissy Holcomb was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer just before the pandemic began. COVID-19 has made things complicated, especially for getting surgeries.

As a part of breast cancer awareness month, Fish Window Cleaning in Madison offers free cleanings to women battling cancer to take a load off their minds and help improve their moods.

The owner, Holcomb's aunt, reached out to her with the offer she said she couldn't refuse.

"They offered to clean not only the window I wanted done, but the whole inside and outside of my house for free," Holcomb said. "I feel very fortunate to be chosen to have the windows cleaned. They're beautiful. It would have been out of my budget to have it done. It's not even something I would have thought about."

Holcomb is getting a bilateral mastectomy in a few weeks, and if all goes to plan, she will be cancer free.