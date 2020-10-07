Markesan Superintendent passes away after 3-month battle with COVID-19

MARKESAN (WKOW) -- The family of Markesan Superintendent and Athletic Director Duane Bark posted on social media on Wednesday that he passed after battling COVID-19 for three months.

The Trailways Conference that includes Markesan and other school districts in Southern Wisconsin offered their condolences.

Markesan superintendent and AD Duane Bark passed away tonight after a three month battle with COVID-19.



Duane left an impact on me and many others and I will miss him greatly.



Please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation. — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (@TrailwaysConf) October 8, 2020

Other area school districts showed their appreciation and signs of solidary before Bark's passing.

Green Lake School District staff posed for photos wearing #BarkStrong and posted the photos on Facebook on Wednesday.