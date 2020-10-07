Markesan Superintendent passes away after 3-month battle with COVID-19
MARKESAN (WKOW) -- The family of Markesan Superintendent and Athletic Director Duane Bark posted on social media on Wednesday that he passed after battling COVID-19 for three months.
The Trailways Conference that includes Markesan and other school districts in Southern Wisconsin offered their condolences.
Other area school districts showed their appreciation and signs of solidary before Bark's passing.
Green Lake School District staff posed for photos wearing #BarkStrong and posted the photos on Facebook on Wednesday.