No charges against Wauwatosa officer who killed teen

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- A Wauwatosa police officer will not be charged for the February fatal shooting of a teenager.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm determined that Officer Joseph Mensah was justified in using deadly force against 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Police say Cole ran from police and fired first before he was shot. Cole’s family disputes the accusation that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired.

Cole's death was the third fatal shooting involving Mensah in the last five years.

Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor ruled the previous two shootings were justified self-defense.

Cole was shot by Mensah, who is also Black, outside Mayfair Mall after a disturbance was reported inside the shopping center Feb. 2.

Authorities say Cole ran from the police and fired first before he was shot. Cole's family disputes that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement authorities in Wauwatosa after officials there requested the Guard’s assistance to help ensure public safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.