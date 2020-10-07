Non-profit hosts drive-in movie night at Mallards Stadium

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local non-profit Tri 4 Schools will host a drive-in movie night Saturday, Oct. 10.

"Honors Night at the Movies" will be held at the Madison Mallards' Stadium in association with Madison Smile Solutions.

Tri 4 Schools, a 501c3 non-profit in Dane County, provides multi-sport events and programs geared toward empowering a generation of healthier kids.

This event celebrates some of the year's achievements and looks back at the organization's first decade. Throughout the evening, Tri 4 Schools will recognize student athletes, educators, volunteers and donors that have made an impact in the health and fitness education in public schools.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for the first movie of the evening, Moana. The movie starts at 5:45 p.m.

At 7:45 p.m., gates open for the second movie, The Great Outdoors, which begins at 8:30 p.m.

Regular tickets cost $20 per car, and include a box of popcorn and red vines. The "Pay-it-forward" tickets cost $40 per car. Tickets can be purchase here.