North Korea may show new missiles at weekend military parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Speculation is rampant North Korea will hold a massive military parade and unveil powerful new missiles this weekend to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its ruling party’s founding. Experts say a show of military might could be aimed at bolstering internal unity and drawing U.S. attention. The coronavirus pandemic and summer floods have deeply hurt North Korea’s already broken economy. Recent satellite images showed thousands of troops assembling in formation in an apparent parade rehearsal at a North Korean airfield. South Korea’s defense minister says North Korea is expected to display unspecified “strategic weapons” at a parade marking the anniversary. However, experts say a weapons test isn’t likely until the U.S. presidential election is decided.