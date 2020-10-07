Pakistan to keep top suspect in Daniel Pearl murder in jail

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A British-born Pakistani man who has been on death row over the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl will remain in jail for another three months, despite his acquittal earlier this year. That’s according to a government order on Wednesday. The development was announced by prosecutors during a hearing at Pakistan’s Supreme Court. The court convened on an appeal by Pearl’s family. According to the lawyer representing Pearl’s family, the government prosecutor told the judges he needed more time for paperwork in connection with the case, after which the hearing was adjourned until Oct. 21.