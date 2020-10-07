Pandemic limiting what NFL players can do on their off weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers teammates won’t get a chance to celebrate their fast start by leaving town during their week off. The Packers (4-0) and Detroit Lions (1-3) don’t play this week and therefore are the first NFL teams to get a taste of how different off weeks will be amid a pandemic. Players and coaches aren’t allowed to leave the city where the team is located during the off week because they must provide daily specimens for COVID-19 testing.