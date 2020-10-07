Panel to announce 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry is being announced Wednesday. The award has frequently honored work which led to practical applications in wide use today _ such as last year’s win for the brains behind the lithium-ion battery. A panel at the Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm will announce the recipient some time after 9:45 a.m. GMT. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of literature, peace and economics.