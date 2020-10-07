Philadelphia files court challenge of ban on local gun laws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia city leaders are again filing a court challenge to the state’s prohibition on municipal gun regulations, this time joined by families of gun violence victims in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The city along with the Ceasefire Pennsylvania Education Fund and 10 family members filed the lawsuit in Commonwealth Court Wednesday, asking a judge to find that the state’s Firearms Preemption laws violate Pennsylvanians’ right to life under the state Constitution. The lawsuit seeking to clear the path for stricter municipal firearms regulations comes as a surge in gun violence has sent Philadelphia’s homicide rate higher than any year in more than a decade. Previous efforts to challenge the preemption laws have failed.