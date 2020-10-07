Protests greet move to impose new virus shutdowns in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City neighborhood erupted in protests after Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved to reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and near areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Videos of Tuesday night’s protest on social media show hundreds of men gathered in the streets of Borough Park, an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, in some cases setting bonfires by burning masks. A police spokesperson said there were no arrests. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s aware of the protests but cautioned that the city is “dealing with a health emergency,” telling New Yorkers to act accordingly.