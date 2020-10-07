Rio judge ends Neymar’s cybercrime probe linked to rape case

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian judge has closed an investigation into possible cybercrimes violations involving soccer star Neymar, a case linked to a woman’s rape allegation that led to no charges against him. In the Oct. 2 ruling, the judge in Rio de Janeiro tersely states the cybercrimes probe of Neymar must be ended. The rape case was closed more than a year ago by another judge. Neymar was under investigation for posting images and messages of his accuser without her authorization in possible violation of her online privacy. The 28-year-old player has always denied any wrongdoing in both the rape allegation and the potential cybercrimes violation.