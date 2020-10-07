 Skip to Content

State order imposes no additional restrictions for Dane County businesses

Janel Heinrich, Director – Public Health Madison & Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County says their current COVID-19 order is more restrictive than the indoor gathering order announced yesterday by Gov. Tony Evers, so no changes for Dane County businesses are necessary.

Under Emergency Order #3 announced by Evers Tuesday, local municipalities are permitted to have orders that are more restrictive than the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Order.

Public Health Madison & Dane County will continue to enforce Dane County Emergency Order #9 as written.

“We are encouraged to see a statewide order go into effect for Wisconsin, especially now when hospitalizations are increasing throughout most of the state,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Please refer to the full order on the Public Health Madison & Dane County website for details. Here is a summary:

  • Masks are required for people 5 years of age and older (who do not have an underlying condition) when in an enclosed space with people you don't live with.
  • Most businesses and workplaces can be open to 50% capacity, with certain precautions and policies in place.
  • Businesses and workplaces should be using remote work options to the greatest extent possible.
  • Restaurants are limited to an indoor dine-in capacity of 25% of approved seating capacity levels, with physical distancing between parties. Outdoor seating is allowed with physical distancing. Customers must wear masks when not actively eating and drinking.
  • Indoor seating at taverns is not allowed; customers may enter taverns only to order, pick-up, and pay for food or beverage. Outdoor seating is allowed with physical distancing. Customers must wear masks when not actively eating and drinking.
  • Indoor mass gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, not including employees, with physical distancing and masks.
  • Outdoor mass gatherings are limited to 25 people or less, not including employees, with physical distancing and masks if in an enclosed space (e.g., outdoor seating at restaurants).
