State order imposes no additional restrictions for Dane County businesses

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County says their current COVID-19 order is more restrictive than the indoor gathering order announced yesterday by Gov. Tony Evers, so no changes for Dane County businesses are necessary.

Under Emergency Order #3 announced by Evers Tuesday, local municipalities are permitted to have orders that are more restrictive than the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Order.

Public Health Madison & Dane County will continue to enforce Dane County Emergency Order #9 as written.

“We are encouraged to see a statewide order go into effect for Wisconsin, especially now when hospitalizations are increasing throughout most of the state,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Please refer to the full order on the Public Health Madison & Dane County website for details. Here is a summary: