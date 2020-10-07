Thousands of students, workers protest new Indonesian law

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of Indonesian students and workers are protesting against a new law they say will cripple labor rights and harm the environment, with some clashing with police. More than 3,000 protesters in Bandung, the capital of West Java province, attempted to reach the heavily guarded local parliament building. Some set fires to tires near blocked streets. Smaller protests also occurred in other Indonesian cities, including in Jakarta’s suburbs. The new Job Creation Law, which was approved Monday, brings radical changes to Indonesia’s labor system and natural resources management. It amends 79 previous laws and is intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency and cut red tape as part of efforts by the government to attract more investment.