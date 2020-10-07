Tillis: I made a mistake taking off mask inside White House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he made a mistake by taking off his face mask indoors last month at a White House event. He and many attendees later tested positive for COVID-19. Tillis was wearing a mask outside the White House at the September nomination announcement of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. But he took it off at an indoor reception. Tillis told WRAL-TV that he let his guard down because he had tested negative for the virus two hours before the event. But he also says he doesn’t believe he contracted the virus at the event. Tillis is recovering at home.