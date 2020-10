DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes of I-39 southbound near Stoughton are blocked as crews repair a guard rail damaged in an overnight crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-39 SB before US 51 in Stoughton blocking the right lane. Travel times don't seem to be slowing, but take it easy through this area. pic.twitter.com/AYelMsVtNT — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) October 7, 2020

The crash was reported early Wednesday morning after authorities said a semi-truck scraped the guard rail at Mile Marker 154 causing debris to end up in the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.