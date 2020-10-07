Trump administration turns to immigration as vote nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has rolled out a series of immigration measures in recent days. The agency is helping to revive an issue that was at the heart of Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, but largely on the back burner in the current one. It has fueled charges that DHS and other agencies have become overtly politicized under President Donald Trump. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf denied Wednesday that the most recent operation to capture migrants in Los Angeles was motivated by politics.