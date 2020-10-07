Trump stays out of sight, few details about his recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is remaining out of sight as he recovers from COVID-19, and doctors are offering few details about his recovery. Trump has no public events scheduled Wednesday, and aides are being told to take extensive precautions to prevent themselves from catching the coronavirus from the contagious president. Trump’s physicians have not provided a substantive update on his health since Monday afternoon, including his medications and potential long term health impacts from the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans and reached into the upper echelons of the U.S. government.