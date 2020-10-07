Two people killed in Rock Co. motorcycle crash identified

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified the man and woman killed in a motorcycle crash on Wisconsin Highway 104 on Tuesday evening.

The people killed are Tammy S. Northrup, 57 of Beloit and Albert H. Kath III, 67 of Janesville.

Preliminary results of the examinations confirm that Northrup and Kath III died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The crash occurred on Highway 104 at Dunphy Road in the town of Magnolia. The crash was reported to authorities at or about 4:08 p.m.