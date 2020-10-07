UN chief: Pandemic shows need for universal health coverage

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the “utterly inadequate health systems” around the world and he argues that universal health coverage is essential for nations to deal with future health crises. Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the failure to respond adequately to the outbreak has claimed more than 1 million lives, infected over 30 million people in 190 countries, wiped out 500 million jobs and is costing the global economy $375 billion a month. He adds that indicators of human advancement and well-being are going in reverse for the first time since the U.N. started measuring them in 1990. Guterres says that shows the need for universal health coverage, strong public health systems, and emergency preparedness everywhere.