UN ‘outraged’ by attack on food aid convoy in South Sudan

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program says it is “outraged” by an attack on a convoy carrying food aid in South Sudan that left one crew member missing and three with gunshot wounds. A statement says the attack occurred Monday as the WFP convoy of boats was carrying food aid to Melut and Malakal in the north to assist hundreds of thousands of people displaced by recent flooding. The missing crew member is presumed dead. South Sudan remains one of the world’s most dangerous places for humanitarian workers and one of the most precarious nations two years after the end of civil war.