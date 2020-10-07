US charges British IS members in deaths of Western hostages

Department of Justice press conference regarding national security issue. Department of Justice press conference regarding charges against to terrorist fighters. Posted by WKOW 27 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has unsealed charges against two Islamic State militants from Britain.

Prosecutors are accusing them of carrying out a gruesome campaign of beheadings, torture and other acts of violence against Western hostages they had captured in Syria, including four Americans.

El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are two of four men dubbed “the Beatles” by the hostages they held captive because of their British accents.

They are expected to make their first appearance in the afternoon in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, where a federal grand jury issued an eight-count indictment.