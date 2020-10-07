US expresses concern over China link to Cambodian base

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The United States has expressed disappointment that Cambodia is tearing down a U.S.-funded building used for a maritime security program, and voiced concern that the action may be linked to the possible use of a Cambodian naval base by China’s military. The State Department says a Chinese presence would hurt U.S.-Cambodia relations and destabilize the region. Controversy over the Ream Naval Base erupted more than a year ago, when the alleged draft of an agreement giving China basing privileges was leaked. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has repeatedly denied that China is being given any such rights.