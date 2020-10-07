UW-Madison announces no family of players and coaches allowed at football games, start date still TBD

WKOW (MADISON)- The Badgers are scheduled to play Illinois for the season opener on either Oct. 23 or 24. The final date and time are still to be announced.

Today, UW-Madison announced that only essential personnel will be allowed to attend the game against Illinois at Camp Randall. Previously it had been announced that families of players and coaches would be able to attend.

The change would limit attendance inside Camp Randall from roughly 1,500 to only players and coaches from both teams, essential public safety and stadium operations personnel, and a limited number of broadcasters and journalists.

UW-Madison said this could change as the season goes on.

In addition, the following planned changes are being shared:

•Tailgating, loitering, and open containers will not be permitted anywhere on campus.

•Campus lots will be closed, except for UW employees with a baselot permit, using it for work purposes. Lots will be staffed to ensure that no tailgating occurs.

•During all home football weekends, there will be no game day sponsor activations or hospitality events

•Normal traditions, such as Badgerville and Badger Bash, will not be held.

•The Badger Band and Spirit Squad will not be present at the football game or perform on campus.

•Breese Terrace will be open to vehicular traffic for all games.

•Campus and City of Madison vending and merchandise locations will not be available along Breese Terrace or in the park area between Breese, Regent and Monroe. The main Bucky's Locker Room at Gate 1 will remain closed during game days.