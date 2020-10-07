‘Wake up’: Climate activist Nakate challenges world leaders

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate has challenged world leaders to “wake up” and recognize climate change as a crisis. In a speech broadcast as part of the Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture, she tied the issue to poverty, hunger, disease, conflict and even violence against women and girls. The Tutu peace lecture is given every year to coincide with the South African Nobel Peace Prize winner’s birthday. The speeches, given by video because of the COVID-19 pandemic, called for “climate justice globally.” Nakate focused on Africa, which contributes the least to climate change but stands to suffer its effects the most.