Warm, dry weather through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday has been another gorgeous, dry, sunny and warm day in southern Wisconsin.

More days with similar weather is on the way.

Gusty, northwesterly winds were in place this morning but will taper off this afternoon into the evening hours.

Breezy northwest winds brought in cooler air, although fall solar insolation kept temperatures above average.

Temperatures will continue above average throughout most of the 7-day.

Friday and Saturday look to be the warmest days, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Feeling a bit like summer once again!

Increasing high pressure brings clear skies and will linger near the region through Thursday. Continued north, northwesterly winds through Thursday will likely bring highs in the upper 60s Thursday before the 70s return.

Dry weather continues through the weekend. Showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.