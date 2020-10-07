Waunakee girls golf team punches ticket to state tournament for third straight year

(WKOW) MADISON- Two months ago the Warriors were unsure if they would even have a golf season. Now, they are one of eight D1 teams left preparing for a state championship.

"It still hasn't really sunk in yet," Freshman Izzi Stricker said. "I'm still really shocked. I'm really happy for our team. I'm super proud of these girls."

It's a team made up of three seniors, Aly Kinzel, Sydney Grimm, and Natalie Hoege. All of whom are making their third straight trip to state.

"We've all played all four years, so growing up and seeing each other develop as people and in golf has just been amazing," Kinzel said.

"Now we just got to play our game, have fun," Grimm said. "It's the last time we're going to kind of be together, so you might as well remember it as a good time instead of a bad one."

Two talented freshman also contributed to the Warriors' success. Jordan Shipshock placed third at sectionals and has a chance at an individual state title.

"I've been pretty nervous, but I just got to stay in the moment and focus on what's coming next," Shipshock said.

Izzy Stricker, daughter of Professional Golfer Steve Stricker, grew up around the game.

"He's kind of a built in swing coach and my dad, so he's a pretty cool coach," Stricker said. "A lot of our life revolves around golf which is really fun for me."

Now, it's about putting the pieces together.

"I feel like if everybody plays their game, we could do quite well," Coach Paul Miler said.

The tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.