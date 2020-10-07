19 connected to White House now COVID-19 positive
From CNN's Ali Main and Sam Fossum
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Including President Trump, at least 19 people who work at, or have recently been to, the White House have tested positive for coronavirus, as of Wednesday morning.
The president and first lady, nine White House staffers, three advisers who helped with debate preparations, four people who attended the potential “super spreader” Rose Garden event, and a military official who was at the White House on Sept. 27 have all recently tested positive for coronavirus.
Additionally, three journalists who cover the president have recently tested positive.
White House- 11
- President Trump
- First Lady Melania Trump
- Stephen Miller
- Kayleigh McEnany
- Hope Hicks
- Nicholas Luna
- Military official on special assignment to the White House
- Four WH Press Staffers
Debate prep (3 additional)
- Kellyanne Conway
- Chris Christie
- Bill Stepien
Rose Garden (4 additional)
- Mike Lee
- Thom Tillis
- Pastor Greg Laurie
- Notre Dame President John Jenkins
Military- 1 additional
- Vice Commandant of Coast Guard Admiral Charles Ray (last at WH 9/27)