Wis. Restaurant Association fears half of locations could close from new order

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Restaurant Association fears there could be steep repercussions from Governor Evers' new state order that limits the size of indoor gatherings.

The group said in a statement that closures and layoffs will be unavoidable.

In a news conference Wednesday, Evers rejected that suggestion.

"This order is two weeks long. It's not forever," said Evers. "It's temporary, and it's not closing anything. They still have 25% capacity to work with."

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association called on Evers to reconsider the statewide order and leave capacity limitations to local municipalities.

The group's full statement is below.