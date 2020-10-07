Wis. Restaurant Association fears half of locations could close from new order
(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Restaurant Association fears there could be steep repercussions from Governor Evers' new state order that limits the size of indoor gatherings.
The group said in a statement that closures and layoffs will be unavoidable.
In a news conference Wednesday, Evers rejected that suggestion.
"This order is two weeks long. It's not forever," said Evers. "It's temporary, and it's not closing anything. They still have 25% capacity to work with."
The Wisconsin Restaurant Association called on Evers to reconsider the statewide order and leave capacity limitations to local municipalities.
The group's full statement is below.
"The Wisconsin Restaurant Association and our 7,000 member locations are dismayed that they will be forced to reduce capacity to 25% based on the recent order from Governor Evers. Restaurants have been heavily investing in sanitation procedures and staff education to ensure that dining at restaurants is safe, whether it’s inside, outside, curbside, carryout or drive through. At 25% capacity, most restaurants will be faced with possibly closing their indoor dining since 25% capacity will not allow them to pay their bills. And most restaurants will be faced with the difficult decision to possibly close their doors permanently. Restaurants have faced this crisis since for the past 7 months and cannot handle this economically. Restaurant closures and layoffs are going to be unavoidable with this new order. This affects not only restaurant owners, but the hundreds of thousands of employees who are in the restaurant and foodservice industry, their families, and the communities that they support. We encourage the Governor to reconsider this broad approach statewide. Limits on capacity or enforcement are best done at the local level where they know what is happening in their own community."