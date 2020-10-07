Wisconsin National Guard mobilized ahead of charging decision in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement authorities in Wauwatosa after officials there requested the Guard’s assistance to help ensure public safety.

Local authorities requested assistance in advance of an anticipated charging decision in the case of the shooting of Alvin Cole. Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed the 17-year-old in February.

Guard members called to active duty will be used to support local law enforcement, protect infrastructure, cultural institutions, and to provide support to first responders such as the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

The death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole was the third fatal shooting involving Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in the last five years.

Milwaukee County's top prosecutor ruled the previous two shootings were justified self-defense.

Cole was shot by Mensah, who is also Black, outside Mayfair Mall after a disturbance was reported inside the shopping center Feb. 2.

Police say Cole ran from police and fired first before he was shot. Cole's family disputes the accusation that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired.