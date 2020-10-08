American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) -- The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the American poet Louise Gluck "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."

Thursday's announcement follows several years of controversy and scandal for the world's pre-eminent literary accolade.

In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners.

Two laureates were named last year, but one of those caused a storm of protest because he has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes.