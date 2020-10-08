Before attack, a Pakistani teen sought better life in France

KOTLI QAZI, Pakistan (AP) — Ali Hassan was only 15 when he left Pakistan to be smuggled to France. Nearly three years later, he is now in prison in Paris, after allegedly wounding two people with a meat cleaver on Sept. 25 after he said he was seeking vengeance for caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. He was one of many Pakistanis making the illegal journey to Europe seeking a better life. His attack may have roots in his homeland’s draconian law against blasphemy. In his tiny home village in rural Pakistan, a hard-care political party that vehemently defends the blasphemy laws holds powerful influence.