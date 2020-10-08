Big Apple rotten with Jets, Giants off to 0-4 starts

NEW YORK (AP) — No wins, eight losses and lots of frustrated fans. The Big Apple is pretty rotten when it comes to its football teams, and it’s tough to imagine things getting better any time soon. Both the Jets and Giants are 0-4 for the first time since 1976 — the only other time they’ve gotten off to similar dismal starts. They’ve never both opened a season 0-5, but they have a shot at that dubious distinction. The New York teams are both underdogs in Week 5: the Jets at home against Arizona and the Giants at NFC East rival Dallas.