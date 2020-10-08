Businesses damaged during unrest in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- There is anger over the DA's decision that led to unrest in Wauwatosa. Many businesses had their windows shattered. The owner of 'Wallpaper Wallpaper' saw her shop get damaged on TV but when she showed up on Thursday, volunteers had already cleaned up most of the shattered glass.

"The community, the help," said Mary Peschel. "Incredible, I could not thank the neighbors for all the help. I just couldn't not believe how they got together to help. I'm so appreciative."

Wauwatosa Police say at two points Wednesday night protesters threw glass bottles, rocks and bricks at officers. When the crowd didn't disperse, officers used tear gas. One person was arrested and no one was hurt. The city's mayor says the number one goal is to keep people safe.

"We will not turn into Kenosha," said Mayor Dennis McBride. "Nobody was hurt, buildings were not burned, windows were smashed, that's unacceptable, absolutely 100 percent unacceptable, but windows can be replaced, lives cannot be replaced."