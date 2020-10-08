UPDATE: Gas leak contained in downtown Sun Prairie

UPDATE: Sun Prairie fire reports that the gas leak has been shot off, and there are no injuries.

********************

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police are asking people to avoid downtown Sun Prairie because of a gas leak.

Sun Prairie police are calling it a dangerous situation.

In an alert, they categorized the situation as severe and could be a significant threat to life or property.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.