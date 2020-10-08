Eric Trump plans two Wisconsin campaign stops Monday

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's son Eric will be in Wisconsin Monday, Oct. 12 for campaign stops in two parts of the state.

Eric Trump will start out in Menomonee Falls at 12:30 p.m. for an Operation Make America Great Again event at the Village Bowl.

He'll then travel to Milton for a 3 p.m. event at Diamond Assets.

In response to Eric Trump's upcoming visit to Wisconsin, Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Philip Shulman said, "It’s more clear than ever that regardless of what Trump and his campaign do, Wisconsinites know the president has completely failed to address the COVID-19 pandemic and keep families safe."