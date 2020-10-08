Fall-like today, summery temperatures Friday

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions are a touch cooler today before a significant warm up returns to end the work week.



TODAY

High pressure overhead will ease the winds and cause a wide-range in temps.

Heat escapes in the morning, so we're in the 40s, but we'll rebound to the mid 60s this afternoon with full sunshine.



TONIGHT

Not as chilly in the upper 40s under clear skies.



FRIDAY

A breeze picks up out of the south causing temps to climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Gusts will get as high as 30 mph.



SATURDAY

A dry cold front moves through knocking temps back a little bit. Sunshine will warm us to the low to mid 70s.



SUNDAY

Still pleasant and sunny with highs around 70°.

MONDAY

A weather system moves in from the west increasing rain chances through the day. Highs should get to the upper 60s.



TUESDAY

As that cold front moves through, highs drop to the mid 60s with just an isolated shower chance.