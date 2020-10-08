Federal judge to revisit Ohio limit on ballot drop boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A voting rights group keen on expanding access to ballot drop boxes in November’s election is getting a second chance to make its case. A federal judge on Thursday agreed to reconsider the A. Philip Randolph Institute’s case challenging Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s order restricting the boxes’ placement. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland dismissed the institute’s case Tuesday, believing LaRose’s clarified order met their request by permitting drop boxes at multiple locations within a county. LaRose’s office immediately ordered the county not to proceed with adding the boxes, however, saying Polster’s interpretation was wrong.