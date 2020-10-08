Greek court to sentence former Golden Dawn lawmakers

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court is expected to sentence 18 former lawmakers of the extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party, including its leader, a day after the three-member panel of judges delivered a landmark verdict deeming the party a criminal organization. The verdict was the culmination of a five-year, politically charged trial that involved 68 defendants — party officials, members and alleged supporters — more than 200 witnesses and over 60 lawyers. Golden Dawn, founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s, rose to prominence during Greece’s brutal near decade-long financial crisis that began in 2009, and become the country’s third largest party. It was often considered a model for many extreme-right groups in Europe and beyond.