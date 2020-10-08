Live drama brought to life by Madison area theater groups

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The arts have been absent during the pandemic, but a group in the greater Madison area is working to change that by offering live drama outdoors.

The presentations are being held at the Esser Place on Deming Way in Middleton.

The first event was Oct 3, and organizers said they got good feedback.

Another dramatic reading is happening Saturday Oct 10 at 2 p.m:

Two works by notable women writers of the early 20th century, featuring Men I'm Not Married To by Dorothy Parker, and Suppressed Desires by Susan Glaspell (with her collaborator-husband George Cram Cook).

To reserve your spot ahead of time, visit falconbridgeplayers.org.

The third and final presentation will be Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. Madison Shakespeare Company will read Julius Caesar.

To reserve your spot ahead of time, visit madisonshakespeare.org.