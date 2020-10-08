Madison College project to help area hospital workers during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- It sounds like a simple device, but for health care workers who wear face masks for 12 hours or longer each day - it's a godsend.

Madison College is partnering with Engineering Industries in Verona to make Tension Release Bands, which help relieve ear pressure on medical masks.

The original design is from the National Institute of Health. A mechanical design technology student developed a tooling design, while a machine tool apprentice built the necessary tooling to produce parts in a plastic injection molding process.

"The Tension Release Band project provides many educational opportunities for current and future students at Madison College, while assisting health professionals in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mechanical Design Technology instructor Ron Olson. "This project is another example of how the college's technical programs apply real-world skills through collaboration with industry professionals, to gain valuable experience in design and manufacturing."

Because they're using a molding process and don't have to wait for a 3D print, they went from making 200-300 in 2 days, to 200-300 in 2 hours.

The Tension Release Bands are currently being tested at UW Health and Meriter Hospitals. Once a size and material option is approved, the college will begin making larger quantities of the bands.

In the future, Madison College hopes to provide all hospitals with the bands, with help from Engineering Industries in Verona, which is donating all the supplies and materials.