Graham Mertz: “I can’t wait to win games here.”

MADISON (WKOW)- The Badgers are adjusting at the quarterback position after starter Jack Coan underwent foot surgery and remains out indefinitely.

"It was really hard to see him go down," UW Quarterbacks Coach Jon Budmayr said. " I love that kid, he does everything that we ask of him, and he has since he's been here."

"We got kind of a bit of emotional about it because he's our leader, and he's our guy and we hate to see him go down like that," UW Sophomore Quarterback Chase Wolf said.

"With Jack, it's such an unfortunate situation, love the guy, and you hate to see it happen to him, but got to have that never flinch mentality and just go in and execute," UW Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Graham Mertz said.

Mertz, a four-star recruit, is taking first teams reps and is confident leading the UW offense.

"For the past two years I guess, I have been trying to prep like I'm the starter," Mertz said. "I think that's how it has to be for starters and back-ups, everybody's got to prep because you never know. I think right now I'm very confident in my ability to win games here, and I think that practice has been going great in that sense, and I feel like we're ready to go."

"I don't see anything different in him that once Jack went down on Saturday, Sunday there was a new sense of hunger," Budmayr said. "It's the same Graham out there, and he's doing a good job of putting himself in the moment, trying to get better each day, and that's got to be his focus, because if he can do that then we can stack some days together that we're going to keep improving and continuing executing at a high level."

Looking back on his decision to choose Wisconsin, Mertz has no regrets.

"You got to find the perfect spot for you, how you play, and I feel like I found the perfect spot for me here, and I can't wait to win games here."