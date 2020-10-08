Pope commits to clean finances amid scandal in backyard

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has told European anti-money laundering experts that the Vatican was committed to “clean finance” amid a spiraling corruption investigation within the heart of the Holy See.It is rare for a head of state to meet with the Council of Europe’s Moneyval teams, who make periodic on-site visits to member states to evaluate their adherence to international standards to fight money-laundering and terrorist financing.But amid the Vatican’s own financial scandal, which has exposed the Holy See’s ineptitude in investing and managing donations from the faithful, Francis received the dozen members of the Moneyval team in a private audience in his library in the Apostolic Palace.