Pres. Trump refuses virtual debate, analyst says it fits his strategy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday it would change the setting of next week's second debate to a virtual format. President Trump quickly responded by saying he would not participate in any virtual debate where someone else would be able to control his microphone.

"I think the president gave away his hand when he called into Fox Business Channel (Thursday) morning and said one of the things he doesn't like about a virtual debate is the moderator can cut you off when they want to," said UW-Madison Journalism Professor Mike Wagner.

Wagner said he believes Trump was executing a strategy during the first debate by constantly interrupting Biden. Viewers of that debate flooded social media with comments bemoaning the constant interruptions and stretches of both candidates, and moderator Chris Wallace, all talking over each other.

"The president clearly has a strategy of trying to rattle Joe Biden by talking over him and interrupting him," Wagner said.

In its announcement Thursday, the Commission did not specify whether the next moderator, which was to be Steve Scully of C-SPAN, would have the ability to mute candidates for talking after their time had expired or interrupting their opponent.

Wagner said by choosing a strategy based on talking over Biden and moderators, Trump was signaling he valued the debates as an opportunity to rally his base, rather than try winning over any undecided voters who might have been turned off by his behavior.

"President Trump is behind in the polls, he's behind in most of the swing states," Wagner said. "He needs to give his supporters a reason to show up and throwing the red meat of playing the tough guy role who doesn't follow the rules and is a political outsider is something that has worked for him in the past."

The Biden campaign responded to Trump's announcement by scheduling a town hall event for next Thursday on ABC. Biden's campaign said it would move forward with the next debate, scheduled for October 22.

Trump's campaign said it would like to have the second debate on the 22nd while pushing the third and final debate back to the 29th. Biden's camp has said it considers the debate on the 22nd the final one because Trump forfeited the virtual one.