Recall effort targets two Middleton-Cross Plains school board members

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A group of Middleton-Cross Plains School District parents have launched a recall effort against two school board members who voted to continue virtual-only instruction.

According to the recall registration papers filed by the group Parents for Change, by not offering an alternative to virtual learning, board members Robert Hesselbein and Minza Karim have failed in their official duties.

Hesselbein and Karim are two of five MCPASD school board members to vote to continue virtual schooling at their Sept. 28, 2020 board

meeting. At that meeting, the board voted 5-4 to remain virtual.

Two of the other three that voted to remain virtual are ineligible for recall because of where they are in their terms. The group said they decided to focus their efforts on Hesselbein and Karim.

On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction against parts of Dane County's Emergency Order #9 that prohibit in-person classes for students in grades three through 12, opening the door for in-person classes.

The group says it now has 60 days to collect signatures to force a recall election. If they are successful, the school district will hold an election six weeks following the certification of the recall petition.