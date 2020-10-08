Rock County hospitals change visitor policies as COVID-19 cases surge

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County hospitals have made adjustments to their visitor guidelines as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Wisconsin.

The Rock County Public Health Department detailed the changes made at each hospital today in a news release.

Beloit Health System

Limited visitors, with a few exceptions (see below), will be allowed to enter the hospital or clinics. All visitors meeting exception criteria must be screened and pass a health screening process before entering. Exceptions include:

Pediatric patients: two visitors at a time

Pregnancy, women in labor or newly delivered: one visitor at a time

End of life/critical care situations: evaluated on a case-by-case basis

One visitor per outpatient procedure/surgery is permitted

Unless an escort is required for cognitively disabled or physically impaired patients, escort must wait in vehicle

Staff and hospitals patients are not permitted to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves. Visitors should refrain from bringing any items (e.g. personal, food,

beverage, flowers, etc.) to patients, unless medically necessary.

Edgerton Hospital

Edgerton Hospital allows visitors with the following restrictions:

Only one appointed visitor per patient (this will be the same person for the

duration, with exceptions made for end-of-life, communication, care planning needs, etc.)

Patients may not have multiple, different visitors at any time

COVID-19 positive patients will not be allowed to have visitors

Visitors must be screened for symptoms at the main entrance

No visitors are allowed who have had a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last 14 days

All visitors must wear a facial covering that extends over their nose and mouth

Visitors must be 16 years or older for inpatient

A minor may accompany a parent/guardian to an appointment if absolutely necessary

Mercyhealth

Effective Monday, October 12, Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center–Janesville is returning to no visitors until further notice. Exceptions are made for:

Pediatric patients—two visitors at a time upon approval

Women in labor—one visitor at a time upon approval

Adult patients undergoing surgery/procedure—one visitor at a time upon approval

Patients who require assistance with medical decision-making

End-of-life situations

No visitors under age 18

Approved visitors must: Screen negative for fever and be asymptomatic of flu-like and other respiratory-related symptoms, wear a face covering, get a temperature check upon entering and respect social distancing at all times. Visitors are not allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for a COVID-19 infection.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville

Effective Monday, October 12, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville only allows one support person (18 and older) to accompany patients who are:

Receiving care in the Emergency Department

Receiving care in the Family Birth Suites

Having an outpatient procedure

Having a Steady Strides procedure

Pediatric patients will be allowed two support persons.

Visitors are not allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for a COVID-19 infection. Exceptions will continue to be made during special circumstances, including end of life, and must be arranged with a nursing leader.

Dean Medical Group Janesville East is allowing one support person only in the following circumstances:

Patients whose cognitive, physical, or emotional abilities make a visitor essential

Pediatric patients

Pediatric patients (0-2 weeks) will be allowed two support persons

All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering that extends over their nose and mouth while in the clinic and hospital, including while in the exam or patient room.

Visitors will be required to complete a health screening before being approved to go to the clinic or a patient room.

Visitors will be required to perform hand hygiene before entering the clinic or a patient room and after having any contact with respiratory secretions, including after using and properly disposing of used facial tissues.

Visitors will be required to wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as instructed by our caregivers.

Hospital visitors will be encouraged to remain in the patient room during the duration of their visit and will be encouraged to bring supplies they need to avoid movement within the hospital (food, drinks, etc.).

The cafeteria is not open to visitors at this time.

To help protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and care providers, it is important that everybody follow hospital rules and regulations and comply with specific requests from all hospitals and clinics’ care team and staff. Visitor guidelines will continue to be assessed and monitored at all Rock County hospitals. Call the hospital directly or visit the hospital’s website and social channels for the most up-to-date information.

Please continue taking preventative measures like, wearing a cloth face covering, staying distanced from others, and washing your hands. We’re all in this together. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, or to view the updated Rock County Reopening Phased Plan and data dashboard, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.