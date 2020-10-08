Sheriff identifies man killed in Green County farm accident

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- John P. Marty, 62, rural Monticello, has been identified as the victim in a fatal farm accident Wednesday on Little Sugar Lane west of Monticello.

Following additional investigation of the accident, it appears that Marty was laying in front of one of the tires of a combine working on the head of the equipment when it rolled forward, pinning him under the tire, according to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival at the scene, a Monticello Firefighter was able to back the combine off of the victim but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.