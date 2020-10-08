Some businesses won’t enforce indoor limits, while others aren’t normally at 25 percent anyway

MONROE (WKOW) -- A new limit on public, indoor gatherings went into effect Thursday, and businesses across Wisconsin had to implement it.

While it wasn't much of a change for businesses in places like Dane County, for businesses elsewhere, like Green County, it meant a big change.

At Legacy Personal Training in Monroe, owner Sam Messerli says during most of the day, he's nowhere close to 25 percent capacity.

"There's a large portion of the day that it's quiet in here," he said.

That's not necessarily because of the pandemic, but more because of when people go to the gym.

"My biggest opportunities to work with larger groups of people and make an earning with the business is going to be early morning, noon when we eat, and afternoon," Messerli said.

It's at those times that the business far exceeds 25 percent capacity, and it's at those times Messerli says the business makes its money.

Last spring, he had to shut down completely for several weeks, and he says he only survived thanks to the loyalty of his members coming back as soon as the gym reopened.

Now, he has no interest in turning people away at the door if he reaches a certain capacity.

"Absolutely not," Messerli said. "I have an open door policy. If you have the courage to come to my door, it tells me that you want to invest in your health and wellness. And how dare me prevent you from that."

His business, which now skews much younger since prior to the pandemic, has been building back since the spring, and Messerly says he's not going to do anything to put that business in jeopardy again.

"I frickin' followed the rules back in April, and March, and May," he said. "And I almost lost my business. Forget it."

Just up the road at Alp and Dell Cheese Store, owner Tony Zgraggen isn't quite so fired up -- though not because he wants to enforce the capacity limit.

"This is not a kindergarten," he said. "It's a cheese store."

Rather, Zgraggen says he won't have to enforce the 25 percent capacity because his customers already follow safety precautions. He says they respect him, and he respects them -- and they keep their distance when inside the store.

"Very, very seldom would I have 16, 17, 18 people in here," Zgraggen said. "I'm not going to pick and say, 'You go out.'"

He says he definitely takes the virus seriously, after having had a very personal connection to it.

"One of my daughters, a nurse practitioner, was in New Jersey for 8 weeks at the height of the pandemic," Zgraggen said. "I had another daughter in the state of Washington that works at another hospital, and she contracted the virus -- 6 months pregnant."

He said both of his daughters are okay now, and he takes precautions seriously at Alp and Dell.

Zgraggen says he hopes his customers will continue to take the virus seriously, too.

"Just as I always tell the customers, if they want to start talking politics, take the politics out of the cheese," he said.

The new order will remain in place through November 6. There are exceptions to the 25 percent capacity rule, including places like schools, churches and polling locations.