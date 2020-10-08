South Beloit restaurant owner speaks out on ‘cease and desist’ letter to the WCHD

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Attorney Thomas DeVore, known for his battles with Governor J.B. Pritzker, sent a cease and desist letter to the Winnebago County Health Department and the county’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

DeVore sent the letter on behalf of three Winnebago County establishments, Fozzy’s Bar and Grill, Nora’s Place, and Casey’s Pub. It comes not long after DeVore held a presentation at Giovanni’s in Rockford last week.

Currently, 30 businesses sit in the hot seat when it comes to complaints about failure to follow COVID-19 guidelines in Winnebago County.

Intimidation and defamation, those are the tactics the cease and desist letter alleges the Winnebago County Health Department used against those three businesses above for not following COVID-19 restrictions.

“I have never seen a health department publishing a list saying these businesses are breaking the law or violating a rule,” DeVore says. “To me, when you accuse someone of breaking the law, that’s defamation.”

The owner of one South Beloit business, Nora’s Place, spoke to 13 WREX about why the letter was necessary for him.

“Financially, I’m broke,” Abdi Abdiu, the owner of the South Beloit eatery, says. “I used all my savings. I used everything I had. I even got a loan and even that one is gone.”

Abdiu says his business was flagged for allowing people to dine inside, but he says closing would put his livelihood in jeopardy.

“Chances are 90 percent I will not be able to open the doors,” Abdiu explains.

That’s if he is forced to close again.

DeVore says the businesses he’s counseled, like Nora’s Place, will not close their doors. He argues the state doesn’t have the right to issue these restrictions.

But there is an Illinois state statute giving supreme authority to the Illinois Department of Public Health and any local health departments under it’s guidance. That statute, 20 ILCS 2305/2, reads:

“…in the reasonable judgment of the Department, immediate action is required to protect the public from a dangerously contagious or infectious disease.”

That’s why DeVore says he will consider filing a federal lawsuit if the alleged intimidation continues. But while legal challenges swirl, business owners like Abdiu say they’re exhausted.

“When they shut us down, it was just me and my wife trying to survive, so I don’t know what to say anymore,” Abdiu says.

Tentions are reaching a boiling point in kitchens across our area while the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of letting up.

On Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker did say business owners in our area forced to close indoor dining can get money from the state. It’s called a Business Interruption Grant and you can apply for it right here: https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/smallbizassistance/pages/c19disadvantagedbusgrants.aspx

We reached out to the other business in the cease and desist letter, but were not granted an interview.

We also reached out to the WCHD. It responded by sending us a statement to DeVore’s letter from Dr. Martell. It says:

“It is extremely disappointing that a very small number of restaurants/bars in our community sought legal guidance from a representative outside of our community. At the press briefing, I reported on 30 establishments that had had complaints reported since Saturday (October 3, 2020) with the start of Executive Order #2020-56 and these complaints would be validated before a Notice of Non-Compliance would be issued. I have had no personal interaction with any of the establishments cited in this letter. The Winnebago County Health Department will continue its Enforcement Procedures as outlined and posted on the health department website. These procedures were in place before the issuance of the Executive Order #2020-56 available at https://www.wchd.org/images/COVID19/9.25.2020_EnforcementProceduresPandemicResponse.pdf.”