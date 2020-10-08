Stoughton adaptive clothing company competes for best in Wisconsin

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A small Stoughton company is making big waves.

C.C. Moo, an adaptive clothing company, is in the final four of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

Eileen Weum and her daughter Anna started the company, after Anna's son Caleb required a feeding tube after he was born. Caleb had to have his tubes hooked and unhooked every hour as an infant.

The clothing line is for kids who have similar needs, to make it easier for caretakers to access the tubes.

"We just feel like it's really important for them to be able to discreetly access, whatever they need to access on their abdomen or their chest, without having to expose their entire body. That was really, really important to us," says Eileen.

All of their items are hand sewn, custom made for each client and shipped around the world.

You can vote for C.C. Moo in the contest through October 14 at this link.