To dodge sanctions Venezuela turns to Asia asphalt giant

MIAMI (AP) — One of Asia’s biggest asphalt companies is helping Venezuela skirt harsh U.S. sanctions by moving hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of the state-run oil company PDVSA, according to an Associated Press investigation. Internal documents obtained by the AP show that Thailand’s Tipco Asphalt has been making payments to dozens of third parties at PDVSA’s instructions in exchange for cheap oil. The parallel payment system emerged at a time western banks have closed accounts belonging to Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government. Tipco said the payments are a standard feature of oil purchases that don’t violate sanctions targeting only U.S. companies. But the AP has learned that the outlays are being scrutinized by U.S. law enforcement and the Trump administration.